ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0561 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS CNVVY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.30. 257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 310 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 320 ($4.11) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

