Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 22.79%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 23.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.78. 2,589,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,649. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CORT shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,508.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 114,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.