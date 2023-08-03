Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) PT Raised to $31.00

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CORT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,905. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $30.23.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

