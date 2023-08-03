Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.65.

Corteva Trading Down 0.4 %

CTVA stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 492,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.01. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

