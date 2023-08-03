Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $510.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.72.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $552.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $533.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.14.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

