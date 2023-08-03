Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Acquired by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 113.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,496,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328,210 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Coty worth $30,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,202,000 after buying an additional 883,215 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,742,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,397,000 after buying an additional 267,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coty by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,274,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,613,000 after buying an additional 330,308 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

COTY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

