Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Acquires 77,066 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,066 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for 8.5% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,277,920,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:INTF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.81. 26,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.