Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 304,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.30. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

