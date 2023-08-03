Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

AT&T Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. 40,782,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,855,570. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

