Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Sells 675 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 1.7% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.1% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 253,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,350,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

