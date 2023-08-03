Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Sells 9,975 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for approximately 0.8% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,907,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,895,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 34,183,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,762,395. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

