Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.69, but opened at $14.80. Coursera shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 319,881 shares changing hands.

Specifically, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $64,676.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $64,676.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 40,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $470,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 396,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,735.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,925 shares of company stock valued at $11,589,155 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

