Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,200 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 747,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Credicorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BAP traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $153.41. 148,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $118.33 and a 52-week high of $159.11.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.27). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Credicorp

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $6.7385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 40.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

