Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $10.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.81 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.83 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.14%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.92 EPS.
Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $481.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,234. The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $617.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $509.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.97.
In other news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total value of $4,153,800.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,436,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,248,222.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 66,458 shares of company stock worth $36,515,485 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.
