Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 502,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 281.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CEQP. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 534,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 22.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 543,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after buying an additional 100,985 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

