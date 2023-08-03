Critical Comparison: China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) versus Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) and China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Indra Sistemas pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. China Mengniu Dairy pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Indra Sistemas pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Indra Sistemas and China Mengniu Dairy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indra Sistemas 2 0 0 0 1.00 China Mengniu Dairy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Indra Sistemas currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Indra Sistemas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Indra Sistemas is more favorable than China Mengniu Dairy.

This table compares Indra Sistemas and China Mengniu Dairy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indra Sistemas $4.01 billion 0.65 $169.62 million $0.39 18.97 China Mengniu Dairy $11.02 billion 1.25 $510.78 million N/A N/A

China Mengniu Dairy has higher revenue and earnings than Indra Sistemas.

Profitability

This table compares Indra Sistemas and China Mengniu Dairy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indra Sistemas N/A N/A N/A China Mengniu Dairy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Indra Sistemas has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mengniu Dairy has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of China Mengniu Dairy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Indra Sistemas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Mengniu Dairy beats Indra Sistemas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies; computing, electronics, and communications. The company researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center, as well as architectural and engineering technical services. In addition, it designs, develops, produces, and maintains navigation, landing assistance systems, and air traffic control systems; outsources business processes; delivers document management services and mortgage management; and manages digitalization and data capture. Further, the company provides business consulting, technology and solutions consulting services. Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk. The Ice Cream Products segment provides dairy-based ice cream. The Milk Powder Products segment offers milk powder. The Others segment engages in cheese and trading activities; and manufacture of raw materials for daily products. The company also offers organic food and formula products for babies and toddlers; and commercial factoring and financing guarantee services. It offers its dairy products under the MENGNIU brand. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

