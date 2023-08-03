Critical Review: Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) vs. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aritzia and Stitch Fix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aritzia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix $2.07 billion 0.25 -$207.12 million ($2.16) -2.11

Aritzia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aritzia and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aritzia N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -13.74% -63.69% -25.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aritzia and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aritzia 0 2 3 0 2.60 Stitch Fix 1 12 0 0 1.92

Aritzia presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.06%. Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $5.06, suggesting a potential upside of 10.93%. Given Aritzia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aritzia is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Summary

Aritzia beats Stitch Fix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes. It offers its products under the Wilfred, Wilfred Free, Babaton, The Group by Babaton, Babaton 101, Ten by Babaton, Tna, Little Moon, Sunday Best, Super World, TnAction, Denim Forum, Auxiliary, Talula, Tna x EMU, New Era, and Merrell brands. The company was formerly known as Aritzia Capital Corporation and changed its name to Aritzia Inc. in August 2016. Aritzia Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

