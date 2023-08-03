Cronos Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and $8.31 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00029606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

