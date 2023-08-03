Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q3 guidance to $0.35-$0.45 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 17.3 %

Shares of CCRN stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.92. 1,444,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,013. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $787.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.