CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) PT Raised to $84.00

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $82.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.88. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $298.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. Research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 208.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.