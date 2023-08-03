CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Update

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 92,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.64, for a total value of $164,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.64, for a total value of $164,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $86,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,931.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $555,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 358.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at $89,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.73. The stock had a trading volume of 140,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.44. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $111.70 and a 1 year high of $185.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

