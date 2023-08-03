CSX Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CSX in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSX. Citigroup cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

CSX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 28.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

