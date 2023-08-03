CTC Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

CTC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,138,000 after acquiring an additional 193,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WPC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPC

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.