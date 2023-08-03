CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New $662,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.4% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total transaction of $147,712.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,211,846.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.56, for a total transaction of $307,263.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,134.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total value of $147,712.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,211,846.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,328 shares of company stock worth $11,762,289. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX traded down $5.58 on Thursday, reaching $352.82. 434,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $272.10 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

