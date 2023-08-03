CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H traded down $8.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.50. 1,139,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.46. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

