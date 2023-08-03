CTC Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

CTC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 111,532 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the period.

FTF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. 74,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,312. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

