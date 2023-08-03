CTC Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

CTC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,265 shares during the quarter. Ferguson makes up about 3.7% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,247,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,118 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,396,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,258,000 after purchasing an additional 462,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,993,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $159.38. 377,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,585. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $163.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.95.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.37%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

