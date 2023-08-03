CTC Capital Management LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CTC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.8% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $2,753,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 43,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.45. 2,233,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

