CTC Capital Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Accuray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Accuray Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,281. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $396.41 million, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $92,896.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $92,896.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,492,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,699,718.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,890 shares of company stock worth $167,522 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

