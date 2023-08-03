Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 1,936 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $16,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Entergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 58,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

ETR traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.91. 415,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $122.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.03.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.