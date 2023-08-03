Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 4,680 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.81. 577,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.38 and a 200-day moving average of $136.43.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.