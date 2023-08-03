Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 898 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
United Parcel Service Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Further Reading
