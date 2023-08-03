Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $66,369,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 110,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 17.2% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 14,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.52. 1,754,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,647. The firm has a market cap of $166.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average of $117.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

