Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 877.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 606.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

PWV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.47. 8,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,460. The company has a market capitalization of $802.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

