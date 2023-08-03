Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 36,978.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,442 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $271.30. The stock had a trading volume of 321,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,543. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.13 and its 200 day moving average is $270.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

