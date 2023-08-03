Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $14.52 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $14,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 244,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,600. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

