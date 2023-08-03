Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $13.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.97. 706,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,590. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

