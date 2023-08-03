Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,987. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.14. 127,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,834. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.07 and its 200-day moving average is $184.81.

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.