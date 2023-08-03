CVB Financial Corp. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

CVBF stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CVB Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

