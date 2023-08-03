CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of CVI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $42.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 80.78%. On average, research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,131 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,431,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 661,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,619,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,783,000 after buying an additional 474,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

