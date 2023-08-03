CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $93.16

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.16, but opened at $87.53. CVR Partners shares last traded at $85.97, with a volume of 67,223 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $887.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $9.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.26 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 61.92%.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $4.14 dividend. This represents a $16.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 185.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CVR Partners by 124.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in CVR Partners by 8.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

