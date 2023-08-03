CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 36,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 92,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 166,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 197,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.42.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,587. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

