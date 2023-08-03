D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Bcwm LLC

Bcwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,386 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 3.2% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,327.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.42. 1,015,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,274. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

