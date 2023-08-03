DA Davidson Lowers Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $66.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $60.99 on Monday. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

