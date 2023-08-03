DA Davidson Raises Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target to $93.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Medifast Stock Performance

MED stock opened at $101.25 on Monday. Medifast has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $178.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average of $98.01.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medifast will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 65.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 241,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after buying an additional 95,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 126.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 63,069 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

