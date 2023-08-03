Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Down 8.3% in July

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

DADA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. 1,817,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.61. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $376.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.20 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

