Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Down 8.3% in July

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th.
DADA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. 1,817,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.61. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $376.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.20 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
