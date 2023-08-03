Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of DAN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. 434,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.45.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. Dana had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.40%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 109,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dana by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Dana by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

