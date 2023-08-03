Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.43. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $190.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,669 shares of company stock worth $17,780,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

