Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Chairman Sells $12,474,272.90 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.11. The stock had a trading volume of 332,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,330. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after buying an additional 1,779,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,976,000 after buying an additional 1,545,731 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 117.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,340,000 after buying an additional 746,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

