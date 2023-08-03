Decred Price Reaches $14.66 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Decred has a total market cap of $225.46 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $14.66 or 0.00050176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00205259 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00025970 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00029559 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003384 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,383,855 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.