Decred Price Reaches $14.66 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Decred has a total market cap of $225.46 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $14.66 or 0.00050176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00205259 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00025970 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00029559 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003384 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000170 BTC.
Decred Profile
Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,383,855 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Decred Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
